Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,182,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.