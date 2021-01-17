Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $394.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

