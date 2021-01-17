Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.

HGBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HGBL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

