Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Hold

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPCAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

