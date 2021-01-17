Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 61,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,059. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.23% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

