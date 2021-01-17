Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of LAND opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 million, a P/E ratio of -129.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153,157 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.