Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Sell

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences is developing its lead pipeline candidate KSI-301, a biologic therapy for treating various retinal vascular diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the DAZZLE study for a chronic eye disorder. If successfully developed and approved, the company believes that KSI-301 can serve an area of hugely unmet medical need for new foundational therapy on retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences remains on track to submit a single filing for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat three retinal vascular diseases. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Kodiak Sciences is yet to generate any revenues. Lack of collaboration too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay or a regulatory setback related to KSI-301 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed in the past one year.”

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $169.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $544,810.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,273.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,899. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.