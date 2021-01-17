Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th.

MTLS opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -838.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

