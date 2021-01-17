Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 596,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,317. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 217,975 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 227.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 221,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 227,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

