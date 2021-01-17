Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

NYSE:VIST traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 98,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

