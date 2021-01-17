Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

ILPT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 305,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,708 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,967,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 119,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 78,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 211,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

