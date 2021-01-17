Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Buy

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $514.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

