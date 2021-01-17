Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to “Buy”

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

LNVGY stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.