Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.43 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. Research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

