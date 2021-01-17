Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €111.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.48 ($94.68).

FRA:ZAL opened at €93.24 ($109.69) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.61.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

