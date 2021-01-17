Zano One Day Trading Volume Hits $49,096.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $49,096.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00047216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00127157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00248038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,062.73 or 0.96703088 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,500,760 coins and its circulating supply is 10,471,260 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

