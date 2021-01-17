ZBG Token Hits Market Cap of $12.00 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00525516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.15 or 0.04018976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013265 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016723 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

