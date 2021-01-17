ZCore (ZCR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,834.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $560,853.67 and $12,834.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,587,537 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

