Zetacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,378.17 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $104,378.17 and $5,325.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.01349752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00567103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00176682 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,251,486 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

