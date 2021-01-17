ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 2.7% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $646,133.80 and approximately $24,815.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00518991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.11 or 0.03964765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013019 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016605 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZeuxCoin is https://reddit.com/