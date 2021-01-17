Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS) Shares Up 1.4%

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 629 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 623.85 ($8.15). 141,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 562,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615.40 ($8.04).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 106.01 and a quick ratio of 106.01. The company has a market cap of £242.28 million and a PE ratio of -215.12.

About Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

