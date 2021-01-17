Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zovio will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

