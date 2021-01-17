Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 435 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 398.46.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.