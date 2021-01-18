1,000 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,004,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.49. 91,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average is $185.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $215.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

