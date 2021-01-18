10,551 Shares in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of WPX remained flat at $$9.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

