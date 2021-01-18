1,638 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.28 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

