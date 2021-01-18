$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

CPB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,462. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 75.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

