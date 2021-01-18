$2.86 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $3.00. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.97. The company had a trading volume of 386,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.