2,704 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

