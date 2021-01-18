2,869 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after buying an additional 160,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,970,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameren by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $74.39. 43,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,000. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.