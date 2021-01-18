5,289 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

TAN opened at $106.89 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

