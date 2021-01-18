59,400 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

