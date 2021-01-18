$74.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $74.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.80 million and the highest is $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $73.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $294.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $296.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $343.53 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $351.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

TRHC stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,021 shares of company stock worth $2,461,631. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.