$8.22 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $7.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $30.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.05 to $32.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $37.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.84 to $46.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $517.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

