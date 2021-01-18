800 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,714,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $12,908,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $288.53.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.