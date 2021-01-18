805 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.33. 6,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,180. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $286.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

