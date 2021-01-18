9,073 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

