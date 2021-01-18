AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

ELUXY stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

