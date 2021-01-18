ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 25th

ACE Convergence Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 25th. ACE Convergence Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS ACEVU opened at $12.27 on Monday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,873,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,075,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Company Profile

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

