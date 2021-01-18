Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.