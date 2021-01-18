Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.86.

ATVI stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

