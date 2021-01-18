Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE:AYI opened at $117.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $129.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

