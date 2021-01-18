Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 6,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $395,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $286,140.00.

ADPT opened at $65.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

