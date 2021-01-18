Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $65.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

