Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

