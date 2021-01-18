AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,858 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NYSE:ACM opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

