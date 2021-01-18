AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

