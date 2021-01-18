Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

OTCMKTS ASEKY traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $28.91. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Aisin Seiki has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

