Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

