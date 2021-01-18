Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

AKZOY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,100. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

